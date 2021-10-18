Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $54,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hawaiian by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Hawaiian by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

HA stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

