Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.94 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Standex International were worth $55,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth $456,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 57.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.