XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard Sells 18,000 Shares

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $229,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, John Simard sold 21,125 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $272,512.50.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Simard sold 39,286 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $489,110.70.

On Tuesday, October 5th, John Simard sold 14,218 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $179,999.88.

On Friday, October 1st, John Simard sold 19,684 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $260,419.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $13.21 on Monday. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 60.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XBiotech by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

