RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Purchases $11,876.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $11,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25.

On Friday, August 20th, Wendye Robbins acquired 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $17,718.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

