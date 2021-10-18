Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $565.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $585.00 to $565.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $507.32.

DPZ stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.80. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

