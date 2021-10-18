Robert W. Baird Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $570.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $582.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

