Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.10. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $304.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.