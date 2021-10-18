Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Drops By 32.4%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

ARLUF opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

