Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

SZU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.98 ($17.63).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.45 ($15.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of €14.62 ($17.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.60.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.