BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.7706 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

