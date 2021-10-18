Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 205,092 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amazon com Inc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,928,000 after purchasing an additional 689,623 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 85,397 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company.

Shares of ATSG opened at $24.12 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

