Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.09. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.