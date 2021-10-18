The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.13 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after acquiring an additional 863,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6,720.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 364,647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 309,807 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,923,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $6,768,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

