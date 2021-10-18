SG Americas Securities LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,056 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,096,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.40. Global Cord Blood Co. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 42.87% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

