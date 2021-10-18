SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 502,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $219.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

