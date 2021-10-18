SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $747,000 in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 94,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

