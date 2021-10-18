SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $758,000 Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $38.34 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $881.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

