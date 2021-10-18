Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 120,864 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 451,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. CLSA cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. Equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.