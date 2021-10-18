Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $86,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.99.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.19. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

