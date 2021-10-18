Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after buying an additional 682,876 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after buying an additional 107,430 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,645,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.07 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $100.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11.

