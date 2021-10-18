Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $92,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 10.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 229,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Chemours by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.
In other news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
About The Chemours
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
