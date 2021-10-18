Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $92,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 10.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 229,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Chemours by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,919,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

CC stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.