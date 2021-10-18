Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,986 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of Haemonetics worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Haemonetics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after buying an additional 78,498 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

