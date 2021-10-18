Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCG. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

