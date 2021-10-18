Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells 1,543 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FNKO stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $962.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.
About Funko
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
