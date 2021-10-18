Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells 1,543 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FNKO stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $962.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 34.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 457.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at $4,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.