Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $83,000 Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

