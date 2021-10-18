Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 3,796 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

