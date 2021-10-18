Marc Schegerin Sells 24,184 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,451,523.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MORF opened at $58.75 on Monday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morphic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Morphic by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Morphic by 1,440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

