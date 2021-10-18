SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,986 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.02 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

