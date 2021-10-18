SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,514 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $74.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.