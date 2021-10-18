Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson Sells 358 Shares

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16.

On Monday, August 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08.

Splunk stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average is $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

