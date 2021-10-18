Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.44. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

