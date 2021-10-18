Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

