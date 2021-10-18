Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,065 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of Commvault Systems worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -171.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

