Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 9,544 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 70,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 232,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

