Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,069 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Acceleron Pharma worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $172.94 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.13.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

