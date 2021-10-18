G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,860 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIII stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

