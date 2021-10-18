226,038 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 226,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MNSO opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

