State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,700 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 26.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $37.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

