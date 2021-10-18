State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $346,000 Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

