State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $317,000 Position in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rafael by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rafael by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rafael by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rafael by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Rafael by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE RFL opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $540.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 2.29. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40.

In other news, CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

