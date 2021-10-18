80,200 Shares in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 437,248 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 57.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 144,030 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 91,902 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.01.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

