State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 229 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in nCino were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in nCino by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

nCino stock opened at $72.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,395,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,153,835 in the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.