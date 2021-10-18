State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $322,000 Investment in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $608.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.53. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

