Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

