Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 121,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,249 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

