JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 8,715.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.22% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 38.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after buying an additional 501,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 35.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 173.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market cap of $244.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.54. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

