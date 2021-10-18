Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Update

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 906,400 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 1,222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.3 days.

VPGLF stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Value Partners Group has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

