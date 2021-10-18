Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 338,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.50% of Embraer worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 8,320.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after buying an additional 3,119,614 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Embraer by 72.1% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,857,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after buying an additional 1,197,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERJ stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

