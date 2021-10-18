JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.79 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Globus Medical by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

