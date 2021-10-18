JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297,630 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 111,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.